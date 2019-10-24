Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Delaware State University marked its annual fall open house by setting Guinness World Records for waving foam fingers and buzzing.

The school's first record during the family, youth and community day open house involved 1,709 people standing on the Pedestrian Mall and waving foam fingers, beating the previous record of 1,512, set in Scotland in December 2018.

The school then paid tribute to its mascot, the Hornet, by having 1,661 people make a buzzing sound at the same time, setting a second world record.

"We took an ordinary thing and did something extraordinary with it," Tony Boyle, DSU vice president of strategic enrollment, told KYW-TV. "Prospective students and their family -- without knowing they were going to do this prior to their arrival to the open house -- were able to participate and take part in breaking a Guinness World Records title and establishing a new one."