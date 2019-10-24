Chinese farmer finds two-headed snake in yard

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A Chinese farmer shared video of a rare find -- a two-headed snake that he captured on his property before it later escaped.

The farmer in Shenzhou, Hebei Province, said he found a snake with two heads slithering around his yard and captured it to show to his family and neighbors.

Video captured by the farmer shows the snake contained in a pot.

The man said the snake later escaped when the pot was knocked over.

Snake experts in New Jersey announced in September they had captured a two-headed timber rattlesnake. The Herpetological Associates of Burlington County said the snake was being cared for by experts and would be unlikely to survive in the wild.