Australian man's failed quest for chlorine leads to $136,411 lottery jackpot

An Australian man said discovering the store where he buys chlorine for his pool was closed led him to win a jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- An Australian man who won $136,411 from a scratch-off lottery ticket said he never would have bought the ticket if a mission to buy chlorine for his pool hadn't failed.

The Gosnells, Western Australia, man, who is in his 70s, told Lotterywest officials he only decided to buy a scratch-off ticket when he discovered the store where he buys chlorine for his pool was closed.

The man selected a Super Triple Scratch 'n' Win ticket from Corfield News in Gosnells and ended up winning a $136,411 top prize.

"I went back into the shop and said to the retailer, 'I don't think you will be able to pay me for this one,'" the winner recalled. "I was more calm than the retailer, she started to cry."

"I already knew it was going to be a good weekend as it had rained, so I didn't need to water the garden," he said.

The winner said he and his wife plan to use the money to make their retirement more comfortable.