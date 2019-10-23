Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A couple dining on oysters at a New Jersey restaurant made an unusual discovery inside one of the shellfish -- a pearl.

Anton and Sheryl Schermer, of Tenafly, said they were on their fourth oyster at Stern & Bow in Closter when they discovered the pearl.

Anton Schermer said he had eaten the oyster and found the pearl inside his mouth.

The couple gifted their find to the restaurant, which said it plans to frame it for display. Restaurant workers said the pearl was the first found inside an oyster at the eatery.