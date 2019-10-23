Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota came to the assistance of two eagles spotted tangled together in the middle of a road near a busy intersection.

The Apple Valley Police Department said a resident called about 4 p.m. Monday to report two bald eagles were in the road, apparently tangled together, in the middle of 133rd Street.

Capt. Nick Francis and Community Service Officer Alex Walker responded to the scene to investigate the eagles' situation.

"It was pretty clear they were in trouble," Francis told KARE-11.

Francis and Walker devised a plan to use their coats to cover the eagles and keep them calm so they could be separated, but the two birds became agitated when they approached and began to struggle.

The eagles were able to pull themselves apart from each other and one flew off immediately, while the other walked to the side of the road and flew up a tree. Neither bird appeared to be seriously injured.

"It's amazing to be that close to the two of them, but it's also clear there was something up, they wouldn't let humans so close," Francis said.

Wildlife experts said eagles frequently end up tangled while fighting for territory, but are usually able to untangle themselves.