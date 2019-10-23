A Maryland woman decided not to buy a specific scratch-off ticket for four days, before eventually giving in and winning $50,000. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she didn't like the serial number of a scratch-off lottery ticket, so she put off buying it for four days -- and it turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

The 68-year-old woman, who lives in the Halethorpe community in Baltimore, told Maryland Lottery officials she scored $500 from a $20 $500,000 Crossword scratch-off ticket and decided to give the game another try at the Lansdowne Citgo station in Baltimore.

The woman said she asked the clerk to read the last two digits of the serial number on the next ticket in the roll, and he answered "11."

She said she decided to put off buying the ticket because the numbers didn't have any personal meaning for her, but she checked back on the ensuing three days and each time the same ticket was still next up on the roll.

"I said, 'Give it to me. It must be waiting for me,'" the player said.

The ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

The winner said she and her husband recently paid off their mortgage and booked an ocean cruise, so they have no immediate plans for their winnings.