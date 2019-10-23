Japanese YouTubers lead world's largest game of tag

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A group of Japanese YouTubers broke a Guinness World Record when they gathered 10,908 people to play the world's largest game of tag.

The YouTubers behind the popular Fischer's channel said they aimed for 10,000 participants to break the previous record of 2,202 people playing tag at once.

The group gathered fans at Expo Commemoration Park in Osaka, Japan, and 250 people served as monitors to make sure participants were playing the game properly -- anyone not fleeing the chasers was disqualified from the final tally.

The auditors confirmed 10,908 participants played the game properly and a Guinness adjudicator was on hand to present a certificate to the YouTube channel's team.