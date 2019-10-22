Tennessee farmer converts giant pumpkin into kayak

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Tennessee farmer who grew a 910-pound pumpkin celebrated his achievement by turning the giant gourd into a kayak.

Christin Ownby posted video to Facebook showing her husband, Justin Ownby, taking the hollowed-out pumpkin for a float on their Cleveland property.

"He has tried for four years to grow giant pumpkins," Christin Ownby told WTVC-TV. "This year is his biggest at 910 pounds. We do this on our farm in Cleveland. We occasionally grow lots of pumpkins but this year he put all of his work into the one."

She said the pumpkin was grown from a seed that came from the largest pumpkin on record in Tennessee, weighing in at more than 1,700 pounds.