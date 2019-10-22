Repeat winner scores third major jackpot from Maryland Lottery

A Maryland man won a $183,465.90 jackpot from the state lottery's Racetrax game, marking his third major prize and his second-largest. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player who holds the record for the third-largest Racetrax jackpot in the history of the game nearly equaled his earlier feat with a $183,465.90 jackpot -- his third major jackpot.

Paul "Pickles" McDonald, 49, of Bowie, told Maryland Lottery officials he was at the Corner Lounge in Upper Marlboro when he decided to place a bet on virtual horses 9-10-11-12 -- the same bet that previously won him a $60,828 jackpot in January 2018.

McDonald's horses came in a second time, earning him a $183,465.90 jackpot.

The same player scored a $194,188 Racetrax jackpot in May 2017, and the amount remains the third-largest prize in the history of the game.