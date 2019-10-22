A red panda named kush escaped last week from the Curraghs Wildlife Park on England's Isle of Man. Photo courtesy of Curraghs Wildlife Park

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A red panda that escaped from a British zoo has been located by a local resident who set up an outdoor camera and placed some bamboo in front of it.

James Gale said in a Facebook post he and neighbor Carl Richards set up a wildlife camera and left bamboo in front of it to entice Kush, the male red panda that escaped last week from the Curraghs Wildlife Park on the Isle of Man.

"We thought the chances were slim but we caught the panda on camera within 12 hours of setting it up. Then again and again," Gale wrote. "Hopefully we will see him again tomorrow."

"We are animal lovers and since hearing about escaped panda we were very concerned so we set up a camera and placed some chopped up bamboo in front of the camera," Gale told 3FM. "Within 12 hours we had the footage of the panda. We have been out daily looking around to see if we can spot him and we are so happy that we have found him safe."

"We contacted the park straight away and they came over to look where we spotted him," he said.

Park officials said the search for the panda is ongoing.