11,000 zombies go for bike ride in Florida

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- About 11,000 people donned costumes and got on their bicycles for the Zombie Bike Ride, organizers of the annual Fantasy Fest event in Key West, Fla., said.

The Sunday evening event along the Atlantic Ocean shoreline and streets of Key West featured some 11,000 people in zombie costumes and makeup peddling together to the annual ZombieFest Street Party on Duval Street.

The zombies were joined by a smattering of skeletons, evil clowns and other spooky Halloween-themed ghouls.

The 10-day Fantasy Fest, which runs through Sunday, also includes a pet masquerade, the exotic Headdress Ball, themed costume contests and an evening parade.