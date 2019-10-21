Clerk's suggestion leads to $587,247 lottery jackpot

A Michigan man said he won the Fantasy 5 drawing after a store clerk suggested he buy a ticket. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he won a $587,247 lottery jackpot from a Fantasy 5 ticket he wouldn't have bought if it hadn't been for a store clerk's suggestion.

The 70-year-old Genesee County man told Michigan Lottery officials he was buying his usual Mega Millions ticket at The Liquor Carousel in Grand Blanc when the clerk gave him a tip.

"I buy one Mega Millions ticket for each drawing," the man said. "When I stopped to buy my ticket, the clerk suggested playing Fantasy 5 because the jackpot was pretty high, so I decided to give it a try."

"That night, I matched three numbers and won $10. I reinvested that $10 in more Fantasy 5 tickets the next day and won $10 again. That happened a couple more times and then on Aug. 14, I won the big jackpot," he said.

The man matched all five numbers in the drawing: 03-24-25-27-35.

The winner said he plans to use his winnings to buy a new vehicle, buy some new golf clubs and save the rest.