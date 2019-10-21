Trending Stories

Florida deputies rescue raccoon with plastic bottle stuck on head
Florida deputies rescue raccoon with plastic bottle stuck on head
Class ring lost in yard of Montana home found 50 years later
Class ring lost in yard of Montana home found 50 years later
Pelican wanders into restaurant, gets in line
Pelican wanders into restaurant, gets in line
Utility pole ends up lodged in back seat of car
Utility pole ends up lodged in back seat of car
'Highly aggressive' cow leads police on a chase in Germany
'Highly aggressive' cow leads police on a chase in Germany

Photo Gallery

 
NFL season highlights
NFL season highlights

Latest News

Warm air shrinks ozone hole to smallest size on record
GAO calls for increased protection of federal land employees from threats and assault
NASA's Bridenstine boosts international pitch for moon, Mars missions
Facebook unveils new plans to protect 2020 elections
California woman returns library book 74 years overdue
 
Back to Article
/