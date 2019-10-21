California woman returns library book 74 years overdue

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A California woman who was cleaning out her study found a library book her mother had checked out 74 years earlier -- and she returned it.

Berkeley Library workers said they were surprised Friday when Jean Durham brought in a copy of Sir Walter Scott's Lady of the Lake that her mother had checked out in 1945.

"My mother did buy some books but mostly she came to the Berkeley Public Library. We were always surrounded by books," Durham told Berkeleyside.

Library officials said there was no fine, as the facility did away with late fees in 2018.