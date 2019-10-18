Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina driver had a close call when a utility pole ended up in the the back seat of their car right after they dropped their child off at school.

The Thomasville Police Department tweeted photos showing the car with a utility pole lodged in a backseat window after the Friday morning crash.

"No injuries but extremely lucky! Parent had just dropped off child at school," the department tweeted.

It was unclear how the car ended up crashing into the utility pole.

Duke Energy said about 241 people were without power Friday while repairs were underway.