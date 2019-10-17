Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Jim Beam distillery in Kentucky is listing a cottage on its grounds on Airbnb, with the stay including a distillery tour, a bourbon tasting and a barbecue dinner.

The listing states visitors will be charged only $23 a night to stay at the Jim Beam American Stillhouse cottage, which was built on the distillery grounds in Clermont in 1919.

"During your stay, you'll also enjoy in-depth guided tours, bourbon tastings, and other unique elements including an original staircase from the distillery circa Prohibition, a bourbon bar with seasonal cocktails and restaurant that serves bourbon BBQ selections that are inspired from our family recipes," the listing states.

The offer is only good for Nov. 23-24 and Dec. 7-8, with reservations being accepted starting Oct. 21.