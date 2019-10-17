Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A pair of identical twins were given an appropriate welcome into the world when their delivery team included a pair of identical twin nurses at a Georgia hospital.

Tori Howard, 26, an NICU nurse, and twin sister Tara Drinkard were both on the delivery team at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens when Addison and Emma Williams were born via C-section.

The hospital said the delivery marked the first time the twin nurses had worked in the delivery room together, although they have both assisted in multiple births.

"I was excited to go to a delivery with my sister but it didn't really cross my mind -- we're twins and they're twins," Howard told ABC's Good Morning America.

Parents Brannan and Rebecca Williams said they were excited their twin girls were ushered into the world by twin nurses.

"[Tara and Tori] have become our friends," Brannan Williams told CNN. "I look forward to letting the girls know about this one day, and hopefully they'll get to meet them and keep carrying this thing on."

The twins were born early at 32 weeks and 6 days. They are scheduled to be released from the NICU and go home Thursday.