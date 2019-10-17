Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A "very fast goat" that managed to evade law enforcement for an entire day and night was captured by Alaska State Troopers with the help of some bystanders.

Fairbanks Animal Control posted a photo of the running goat Monday on Facebook along with a plea for the animal's owner to come forward and help catch the "very fast goat," which the post said was successfully "evading law enforcement."

Alaska State Troopers said in a later Facebook post that Troopers McKenney and Lemay spotted the goat running loose in traffic near a local highway Tuesday. They were able to wrangle the loose animal with the help of some "goat-loving" bystanders.

Authorities said they are working on returning the goat to its owner.