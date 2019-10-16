Stranger uses bank transfers to return man's lost wallet

A London man's lost wallet was returned to him by a stranger who used his bank information and a series of transfers to get in touch. Photo by stevepb/Pixabay.com

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A British man who lost his wallet on his way home from work had the lost item returned by a clever stranger who used his bank account to get in contact.

Tim Cameron said his wallet didn't have much in the way of information that would help a finder contact him, but the stranger who found it decided to put the bank information inside to good use.

Cameron tweeted screenshots showing how the honest bystander made transfers of $0.01 to his account, putting brief messages into the memo line.

The memo had limited characters, so the stranger made multiple transfers explaining the wallet had been found and giving Cameron their phone number.

Cameron said the plan was successful and he was reunited with his wallet, with all contents intact.