A ball python named Monty was found hiding in his owner's basement in Toronto after a months-long search that included a case of mistaken identity. Photo by sipa/Pixabay.com

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A python that went missing early in the summer in Toronto, setting off a months-long search that involved a case of serpentine mistaken identity, has been found hiding in his owner's basement.

Samantha Sannella said Monty, the ball python that escaped from his terrarium June 13, was found in a cupboard in the family's basement, where he had apparently been hiding the whole time.

"He just found a nice dark spot and was hanging out there," she told CBC News. "We'd almost given up on him."

Monty's disappearance took on extra drama in July, when a python that was initially thought to be the missing snake was found poking out of a sewer grate.

Toronto Animal Control brought the snake to the family, and Sannella said her son noticed after a few days that the python was too large and had the wrong markings to be Monty.

The second python, dubbed Sneaky Pete, is now living at an animal sanctuary, and Monty is back in his tank.

"I'm very happy to know it's not loose in the house somewhere," Sannella said.