Massive Massachusetts Ouija board breaks Guinness record

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man broke a Guinness World Record when he unveiled a Ouija board measuring 3,168 square feet in Massachusetts.

The Talking Board Historical Society in Salem, home of the infamous witch trials of the 1600s, said Rich "Ormortis" Schreck spent a year constructing the gigantic Ouija board, dubbed "Ouijazilla," out of 99 sheets of plywood and 20 gallons of wood stain and paint.

The board was unveiled by the society Saturday.

The first Ouija board, which supposedly allows users to speak to spirits, was designed by William Fuld in 1917 and was reproduced by the Parker Brothers board game company in 1967.

Schreck's board follows the same design as the original board, and features a 400-pound planchette to slide around over the letters.

The board is larger than the current Guinness World Record holder, a 1,302.54-square-foot board constructed in 2016 on the roof of the Grand Midway Hotel in Windber, Pa.