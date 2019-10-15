Restaurant owner living on roof until Bengals win a game

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- An Indiana restaurant owner has pledged to live in a tent on the roof of the establishment until his favorite team, the Cincinnati Bengals, win a game.

Jeff Lanham, owner of Hog Rock Cafe in Milan, pledged before the Bengals' face-off with the Arizona Cardinals that he would take to the roof of the eatery if the Bengals lost, and he was then obligated to keep his promise.

Lanham's bad luck continued this week when the Bengals lost to the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 and are now 0-6.

He said he is hoping to be able to come down from the roof after the upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Just start playing like a team, get our starters back, the guys that are injured get them back on the field," Lanham told WKRC-TV. "You know I think personally if they get back, they'll win."

Wildman Walker, who famously spent 61 days living on a billboard in 1991 waiting for the Bengals to win, visited Lanham on the roof Sunday. He brought a signed photo asking Lanham not to break his record.

"I hope I don't," Lanham said.