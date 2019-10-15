Escaped bull interrupts soccer game in Argentina

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A runaway bull caused an unexpected interruption to a soccer game in Argentina and the unusual incident was caught on camera by a spectator.

The bull, which is believed to have escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse, ran wild through the soccer game Sunday morning in San Pedro de Jujuy, sending players and spectators running for safety.

A video captured by a spectator shows referees blowing their whistles to warn people to clear the area as the large bovine charged at members of the public. A man on a motorcycle was seen chasing the animal across the field.

Authorities said one man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police were able to chase the bull away from the field, but it was unclear whether the animal was successfully captured.