Cyclist wheelies for 50.5 miles to break Guinness record

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland man broke a Guinness World Record when he got on his bicycle and rode for 50.5 miles on only his back wheel.

Rich Flanagan, 56, said his goal for Saturday's attempt at the longest continuous bicycle wheelie was 100 miles, but a gust of wind knocked him off-balance at 50.5 miles.

Flanagan's 4-hour, 10-minute ride around the track at Lindale Middle School in Linthicum was still more than enough to surpass the previous record of 26.09 miles, set by Stefan Stock of Austria in 2017.

Flanagan will submit evidence of his accomplishment to Guinness for official recognition. If accepted, it will be his third Guinness record, after previously setting records for farthest distance bicycle wheelie in one hour, reaching 16.07 miles, and the fastest bicycle wheelie over 100 meters, finishing in a total 10.86 seconds.