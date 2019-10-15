The runner-up for most beautiful pumpkin sits on the ground at the annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Monday. This year's event saw two pumpkins topping a ton, with the winner at 2,175 pounds. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The most beautiful pumpkin is lifted during the beauty contest portion of the annual pumpkin weigh-off. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Ureno's pumpkin weighed 2,175 pounds -- 5 pounds more than last year's winner. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Ureno won a prize
of $15,225. He told ABC 7 the money would go to his kids' college funds. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Some growers said cooler spring temperatures made it harder to grow large pumpkins this year. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Cindy Tobeck of Olympia, Wash., stands atop her 1,736-pound pumpkin. She placed third. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Judges inspect the underside of a 1,736-pound pumpkin. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers look for pumpkins to take home. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A truckload of pumpkins moves along Highway 92 after the weigh-off event. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers look for the perfect pumpkin. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A large display showcases pumpkins for sale at Eckert's Farms in Belleville, Ill., on October 9. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Piles of pumpkins greet shoppers. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
A family walks from the pick-your-own pumpkin patch with their selections. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo