A family walks from the pick-your-own pumpkin patch with their selections. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A large display showcases pumpkins for sale at Eckert's Farms in Belleville, Ill., on October 9. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers look for the perfect pumpkin. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A truckload of pumpkins moves along Highway 92 after the weigh-off event. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers look for pumpkins to take home. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Judges inspect the underside of a 1,736-pound pumpkin. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Cindy Tobeck of Olympia, Wash., stands atop her 1,736-pound pumpkin. She placed third. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Some growers said cooler spring temperatures made it harder to grow large pumpkins this year. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Ureno's pumpkin weighed 2,175 pounds -- 5 pounds more than last year's winner. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The most beautiful pumpkin is lifted during the beauty contest portion of the annual pumpkin weigh-off. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The runner-up for most beautiful pumpkin sits on the ground at the annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Monday. This year's event saw two pumpkins topping a ton, with the winner at 2,175 pounds. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A California pumpkin grower set a new world record when he entered a 2,175-pound pumpkin into a weigh-off contest.

Leonardo Urena of Napa brought his gargantuan gourd to the annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay and ended up taking the top prize when it tipped the scales at 2,175 pounds.

Officials said the pumpkin marked a new state record -- beating last year's record-setter by 5 pounds -- and was the second pumpkin weighed in California this year to top 2,000 pounds.

The pumpkin fell sort of the world record, a 2,624-pound one grown in 2016.