Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Delaware couple won six cases of beer and five times the wife's weight in cash when they came out on top in the North American Wife Carrying Championship in Maine.

Olivia and Jerome Roehm, who dubbed themselves Team Lovebirds, finished the 278-yard obstacle course in 55.95 seconds Saturday at the Sunday River Resort in Newry.

The course included two log hurdles and a pit of muddy water known as the "widow maker."

The Roehms beat 44 other couples to the finish line, earning the top prize of six cases of beer and five times Olivia's weight (111 pounds) in cash -- $555. They also qualified for the world wife-carrying championship next year in Finland.