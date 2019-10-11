Lioness escapes enclosure at Florida animal sanctuary

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A Florida wildlife sanctuary said a female lion was tranquilized after escaping her enclosure through a gate that had been left open by a volunteer.

The Endangered Animal Rescue Sanctuary in Marion County said the 16-year-old lioness, named Venus, escaped Wednesday when a volunteer accidentally left a gate open at the facility.

The sanctuary said the lioness was still contained by a perimeter fence around the property and the public was never in danger. The animal was tranquilized and returned to her enclosure.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted with recapturing the lioness and said an investigation has been opened into the escape.