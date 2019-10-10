Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Tennessee city is putting 4,000 scarecrows on display in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record in time for Halloween.

Gatlinburg said volunteers are putting the scarecrows up around the city in a bid to break the Guinness World Record for the largest display of scarecrows.

The current record, 3,812, was set by a town in England in 2014.

"A couple of years ago, we expanded our fall decorations to include these really cute scarecrows," Marci Claude, public relations manager for Gatlinburg, told WATE-TV. "We set those up all over town for people to take pictures and create memories with and so this year we decided we would amp up our scarecrow presence and really just go for the world record."

The city said a film crew will be going around Monday to count each of the 4,000 scarecrows in an unedited shot for Guinness.