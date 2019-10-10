'Part wild' exotic cat escapes home in England

A Bristol, England, woman is asking neighbors to keep an eye out for her escaped Savannah cat, a hybrid of an African serval and a domestic cat. Photo by skeeze/Pixabay.com

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An England woman is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for her "part wild" Savannah cat, a hybrid of an African serval and a domestic cat.

Laura Page said the 4-foot-long cat is not a danger to the public, but he is easily frightened and will run when approached.

Page said the cat, which is about the size of a medium-sized dog, escaped from her home in the Sea Mills area of Bristol on Tuesday and she has now borrowed a trap in the hopes of safely recapturing her pet.

"He is a Savannah cat, he's part wild and will be afraid of people and loud noises," she told the Bristol Post. "Please don't approach him or try to catch or coax him in - he's fast. He has a loud pitched meow, which is very distinctive."

Page said the feline is wearing a blue collar and is microchipped, but the chip contains an old address in the United States.