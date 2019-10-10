A Maryland woman's $14,919.80 prize from the lottery's Racetrax game is her third major jackpot from the game. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said the $14,919.80 jackpot she scored from the state lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game was her third major prize from the game.

The 59-year-old Windsor Mill woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was at the 2 Go Convenience & Deli in Savage when she decided to end a self-imposed lottery hiatus that she went on after a string of bad luck.

The woman placed a 20-draw Superfecta Box wager and about an hour later, when she was in her office, she discovered she had scored a $14,919.80 prize.

The winner said she immediately dropped to her knees and thanked the heavens.

"I believe that things come to me so that I can help others," she said.

The jackpot marks the woman's third major Racetrax prize, her largest being a $61,000 jackpot about two years ago.

She said she plans to use her latest winnings to help those in need, bolster her retirement savings and put some money away for her grandchildren.