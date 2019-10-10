Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An NBC News correspondent doing a live segment on MSNBC was interrupted when her 4-year-old son decided to join his mother on-camera.

Courtney Kube, 41, was delivering a segment about Turkish air strikes in northern Syria when her son, Ryan, 4, came up behind her and demanded attention.

"Excuse me, my kids are here," Kube said. "Live television."

Kube was eventually able to usher Ryan off-screen while a graphic replaced her image for a few moments.

"As soon as I realized he was standing next to me, for a second your heart kind of stops," Kube told NBC's Today show. "I almost picked him up and put him on my lap, but I was afraid he would lean back against mic."

"I was so glad he didn't start crying. He was smiling and happy. It could've been worse!" she said.

Kube said Ryan and his twin brother, Jackson, were with her at NBC's Washington bureau in the early morning before it was time for preschool. She said her husband was out of town at the time.

"He called me and apologized,'' Kube said of her husband. "He's like, 'I'm so sorry,' but sort of laughing and saying, 'Is everyone mad? Are you OK?'''