Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An Arizona fire crew was summoned to a resident's home where a dog had found a hole in a wall and managed to get its head stuck in it.

Mesa Fire & Medical said Engine 216 responded to the home and found the dog's snout sticking out from a small opening in the bottom of the stucco wall.

The crew was summoned by neighbors who heard the dog crying for help.

The firefighters were able to free the dog, which was not injured, and reunite the pet with its owner.