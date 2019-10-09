Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Missouri bar is trying out an unusual business model -- charging customers by the hour instead of by the drink.

The St. Louis bar, named Open Concept, charges customers by the hour to enjoy unlimited numbers of drinks that vary depending on the price package, which averages $10.

"At our bar we don't sell drinks, we sell time," the website states.

The bar offers food only on "Taco Tuesday" and "Bottomless Brunch" days, but the owners said customers are free to order delivery at any time.

Open Concept's website offers the choice to book a drinking in advance and offers full refunds for anyone who misses their appointment.