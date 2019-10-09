Man wins $585,204 lottery jackpot one year after trio of big prizes

A Michigan man won a $585,204 jackpot from a Fantasy 5 lottery drawing one year after collecting prizes worth $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 in rapid succession. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who scored a $585,204 jackpot said he's hoping its the start of a new lucky streak after his last string of good luck last year won him $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 prizes.

The 70-year-old Fenton man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his Fantasy 5 ticket at Locke's Party Store and discovered after the Saturday drawing that he had matched all five numbers, 10-11-12-13-23.

"When I first saw the numbers that were drawn, I figured the jackpot was going to roll again because the numbers were all pretty close together. When I looked at my ticket later, I knew right away I'd won."

The man said this wasn't his first brush with lottery luck -- or even his third.

"Last fall, I won $5,000 playing Lucky For Life, $2,500 playing Lotto 47, and $1,000 on an instant game all in a few weeks," the winner said "I'm hoping this is the beginning of another streak like that and the prizes keep getting bigger!"

The man said he plans to share some of his winnings with family and put the rest into savings.

"I'd say I have some new lucky numbers. I'll never forget 585204," he said.