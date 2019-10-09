Goat smashes its way into Ohio home, takes a nap in bathroom

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An Ohio teenager who returned home to find a sliding glass door had been shattered searched the house and was shocked to find a billy goat napping in the bathroom.

Authorities in Ashland County said the teen returned to his Sullivan Township home in the afternoon and found the large goat apparently had smashed through the sliding glass door and wandered into the bathroom, where it settled down for a nap.

Ashland County sheriff's deputies responded to the home and, with the help of personnel from the local humane society, were able to wrangle the goat into a large dog cage.

Investigators were able to find the goat's owner, who said the animal had been missing for several days.