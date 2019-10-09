Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Forecasters said a fireball caught on camera streaking across the California night sky is likely the first of many as two meteor showers begin in the area.

Residents from Sacramento to San Diego reported a suspected meteor streaking across the sky Monday night, and at least one driver's dashboard camera recorded the object in the night sky over Oceanside.

The driver said the fireball appeared to have a green tint.

AccuWeather forecasters said lights in the night sky are likely to be a common sight this week as two meteor showers are expected over the area.