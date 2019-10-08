New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off won by 2,295-pound gourd

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off announced this year's winner, which tipped the scales at 2,294.5 pounds, is a new record for the competition.

The pumpkin, grown by Connecticut man Alex Noel, dwarfed the competition at the annual weigh-off, which is part of the Topsfield Fair.

The 2,294.5-pound pumpkin is heavier even than a Mitsubishi Eclipse, which is only 2,018 pounds.

The pumpkin was a new record for the contest, but fell short of the world record, a 2,624.6-pound pumpkin grown by Belgian man Mathias Willemijns in 2016.