Unplanned stop for gas leads to $1.2 million lottery jackpot

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said an unplanned detour to gas up his wife's car is responsible for winning him a $1.2 million jackpot from the state lottery.

Steven Neuner of Lee's Summit said he bought a Missouri Lotto drawing ticket with the Quick Pick numbers 12-18-19-28-32-42 from the Temp Stop gas station, but he originally had no intention of stopping at the store while driving his wife's car.

"I wasn't even supposed to be there," Neuner said. "She just needed gas."

He said he was again out with his wife's car two days later when he discovered he had won the drawing. Neuner's wife, Suzanne, didn't have her phone on at the time, so she didn't know about the win until he arrived home.

"When he came home, his face... I was like, 'What did you do? Did you wreck my car?' And then he just said it, that we won." Suzanne Neuner said.

Neuner said he has been playing Powerball for a long time, but had only been buying Missouri Lotto tickets for about six weeks when he hit the $1.2 million jackpot.

The couple said they plan to use the winnings to pay off their home and save for retirement.