Teams of divers ventured about 30 feet beneath the Atlantic Ocean off Florida's Key Largo to create sub-aquatic jack-o-lanterns for the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest.

Organizers said about two dozen people, competing in teams of two, went scuba diving with pumpkins and carving tools Saturday in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary for the annual event.

Josephine Walker and Stephanie McClary, a team hailing from Detroit, took first place with a pumpkin carved to show two moray eels swimming in circles around a heart. The winners received a free dive trip for two at Key Largo's Amoray Dive Resort.

Participants said the carving was made more challenging by the fact that their pumpkins were naturally trying to float away to the surface of the water.

Read More

Woman sets pumpkin pie eating record at 50 slices in 10 minutes Brewery seeks someone 'willing to get paid to watch football' Six Flags seeks brave pairs for '30-Hour Couples Coffin Challenge'

Latest Headlines

Tennessee man finds bears honking horn in his work van
Odd News // 9 minutes ago
Tennessee man finds bears honking horn in his work van
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man who heard honking coming from his work van investigated and discovered the horn was being sounded by a pair of burgling bear cubs.
Confused baby koala takes ride on dog's back
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Confused baby koala takes ride on dog's back
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A South Australia man captured video when a confused baby koala hitched a ride on the back of his equally confused dog.
Nearly 200,000 bras being linked in Rhode Island for world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Nearly 200,000 bras being linked in Rhode Island for world record
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island breast cancer awareness campaign is in the midst of a Guinness World Record attempt, trying to set the record for the world's longest bra chain by liking together 200,000 of the undergarments.
Deer crashes through window of New York state salon
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Deer crashes through window of New York state salon
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a New York state hair salon captured the moment a deer crashed through the window of the business and ran loose inside.
Kangaroo with bucket on its head resurfaces five months later
Odd News // 2 days ago
Kangaroo with bucket on its head resurfaces five months later
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A kangaroo first spotted in the wild with a bucket stuck on its head five months ago has resurfaced, still alive and still struggling with the bucket.
Runaway sheep captured after three weeks on the lam
Odd News // 2 days ago
Runaway sheep captured after three weeks on the lam
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A sheep that escaped from its owner during a sheepdog demonstration in Tennessee was captured after more than three weeks on the loose.
Family's itchy hands lead to $50,000 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 2 days ago
Family's itchy hands lead to $50,000 lottery jackpot
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said her superstitions paid off when three of her daughters had itchy hands on the same day, leading her to buy one of them a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Teen swimmers use CPR to revive drowning prairie dog
Odd News // 2 days ago
Teen swimmers use CPR to revive drowning prairie dog
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A pair of young Colorado swimmers came to the rescue of a drowning prairie dog and saved its life with CPR techniques.
Holographic 'Ghost Ship' on display in Philadelphia river
Odd News // 3 days ago
Holographic 'Ghost Ship' on display in Philadelphia river
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A public art installation in Philadelphia gives new meaning to the phrase "Ghost Ship" by featuring a hologram of an 18th century ship floating in the water.
Colorado father and son make their own Lamborghini with 3D printer
Odd News // 3 days ago
Colorado father and son make their own Lamborghini with 3D printer
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Colorado physicist is putting his scientific expertise to a practical purpose -- using a 3D printer to build a Lamborghini with his 11-year-old son.

Trending Stories

Kangaroo with bucket on its head resurfaces five months later
Kangaroo with bucket on its head resurfaces five months later
Colorado father and son make their own Lamborghini with 3D printer
Colorado father and son make their own Lamborghini with 3D printer
Rubik's Cube mosaic of Prince Harry's face breaks Guinness record
Rubik's Cube mosaic of Prince Harry's face breaks Guinness record
Deer jumps over woman at gas station, kicks her head
Deer jumps over woman at gas station, kicks her head
Deer crashes through window of New York state salon
Deer crashes through window of New York state salon

Photo Gallery

 
Angelina Jolie and children attend 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' premiere
Angelina Jolie and children attend 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' premiere

Latest News

Tennessee man finds bears honking horn in his work van
Brendan Gleeson, Jeff Daniels to play Trump, Comey in CBS Studios miniseries
Fannie Mae: Americans' confidence in housing market fell in Sept.
'Klaus': Netflix tells Santa's origin story in first trailer
U.S. Air Force rolls out new uniforms
 
Back to Article
/