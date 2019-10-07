Odd News Scuba divers compete in Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest in Florida By Ben Hooper ( ) Oct. 7 (UPI) --

Teams of divers ventured about 30 feet beneath the Atlantic Ocean off Florida's Key Largo to create sub-aquatic jack-o-lanterns for the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest.

Organizers said about two dozen people, competing in teams of two, went scuba diving with pumpkins and carving tools Saturday in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary for the annual event.

Josephine Walker and Stephanie McClary, a team hailing from Detroit, took first place with a pumpkin carved to show two moray eels swimming in circles around a heart. The winners received a free dive trip for two at Key Largo's Amoray Dive Resort.

Participants said the carving was made more challenging by the fact that their pumpkins were naturally trying to float away to the surface of the water.