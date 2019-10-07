Confused baby koala takes ride on dog's back

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A South Australia man captured video when a confused baby koala hitched a ride on the back of his equally confused dog.

The dog's owner, identified only as Henry, said he let the canine, Tony, out into the yard of his Adelaide Hills home to do his business Sunday morning and moments later he found Tony was struggling to shake a koala joey off his back.

The baby koala eventually fell from Tony's back and ran up a nearby tree.

"I think his mum was probably up in the tree having a sleep and the baby thought Tony was his mum," Henry told The Advertiser newspaper.

He said Tony has recovered from the incident.