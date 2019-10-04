Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A public art installation in Philadelphia gives new meaning to the phrase "Ghost Ship" by featuring a hologram of an 18th century ship floating in the water.

The Ghost Ship installation, by the Europe-based Biangle Studio, premieres Friday just off the Race Street Pier in the Delaware River.

The installation uses light and water to create the three-dimensional image of an 18th century ship floating in the river.

Visitors are offered the opportunity to listen to recordings of historians and artists discussing the history of the Delaware River while taking in the installation, which will be active Wednesdays through Sundays from 7-10 p.m. until Nov. 3.