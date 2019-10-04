Family's itchy hands lead to $50,000 lottery jackpot

A Maryland woman's three adult daughters all had itchy hands on the same day, leading them to purchase a lottery ticket that won $50,000. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said her superstitions paid off when three of her daughters had itchy hands on the same day, leading her to buy one of them a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $50,000.

The Baltimore woman, identified only as Lucy, told Maryland Lottery officials three of her adult daughters had itchy hands on the same day, so one of her daughters gave her some cash to pick up a scratch-off ticket.

Lucy said she headed to the Dundalk Citgo in Baltimore, where a clerk who had recommended her a scratch-off ticket that won a $500 prize in September suggested she try a $5 Winning Streak ticket.

The woman took the ticket home to her 36-year-old daughter, who soon discovered it was a $50,000 winner.

The winner had Lucy protect the ticket until they could make plans to visit lottery headquarters with all of the itchy-handed siblings in tow.

"Mom hid the ticket under her pillow," said one of the sisters. "Nobody messes with mom!"

The winner said she plans to use some of the money to send Lucy and her husband on a cruise. She said the rest will go into savings for Lucy's eight grandchildren.