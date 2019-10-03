An escaped pig, not the same pig pictured here, shut down a stretch of British highway for more then three hours while police and firefighters pursued it. Photo by ursula55/Pixabay.com

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Police in Britain shut down a busy highway for more than three hours while officers and firefighters chased a loose pig that escaped from a trailer.

Surrey Police responded about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday to a stretch of the A31 highway in Farnham when a pig escaped from a trailer and ran loose through traffic.

Police shut down the highway in both directions for the safety of drivers and the animal while Surrey Fire and Rescue Service crews were summoned to help pursue the porcine traffic hazard.

The chase took place near the appropriately named Hog's Back area of A31.

"We're pleased to confirm that the pig has been removed from the A31 near Farnham and the road has been reopened," police tweeted about thee hours after the incident started. "Thank you for your patience... definitely one of our more self-generating pun incidents."