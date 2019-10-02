Molly Schuyler broke the record she set two years ago by downing 50 slices of pumpkin pie in 10 minutes in a New York state contest. Photo courtesy of The Great Pumpkin Farm

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A professional eater downed 50 slices of pumpkin pie in 10 minutes to win a New York state contest and set a new record for the event.

The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence said Molly Schuyler of California was the top prize winner of the 10th annual Hands-Free World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest.

Schuyler set a new record for the event by finishing 50 slices, beating her own record of 48 slices, set in 2017.

The professional eater was awarded $1,000 for winning the contest and an additional $500 for setting a new record.