Florida man takes apart clothes dryer, finds stuck snake

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who took apart his clothes dryer when it stopped working made a shocking discovery in the lint exhaust -- a snake.

Bruce Wiley said the dryer at his Winter Park home stopped working, so he started taking it apart in an attempt to identify the cause of the malfunction.

Wiley said he felt something moving when he reached into the lint exhaust and took a closer look to find a trapped snake.

He said the snake, which appeared to have minor injuries, pulled itself free after a few minutes and slithered out of his home through the open exhaust vent.

Wiley said he found the flap on the vent exhaust outside his home stuck open, giving the snake its apparent entry spot.