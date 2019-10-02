Escaped wallaby spotted hopping loose in Dallas

A loose wallaby went hopping through a Dallas neighborhood before being returned to its owner. Photo by sandid/Pixabay.com

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A surprised Dallas resident captured a photo of an unusual animal wandering the neighborhood -- a wallaby.

Amber Kelley said she spotted the small marsupial Monday in the Belmont Addition area and snapped a photo, which she shared on social network Nextdoor.

Neighbors speculated the wallaby might be Muggsy, who made headlines in March when he escaped from his owner and went for a hop around the city.

Locals said the loose wallaby from Monday was captured after shimmying under a fence into a back yard and was picked up by its owner.