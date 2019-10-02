A deer was rescued from an Italian clothing store after wandering into the shop and becoming disoriented. Photo courtesy of Provincia di Belluno

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Veterinarians were summoned to a clothing store in Italy to sedate and remove a deer that barged into the shop and became trapped inside.

Officials in Belluno province said the deer slipped into the store in the Dolomites resort town of Cortina d'Ampezzo while an assistant was away and ended up disoriented and trapped among the racks of clothes.

Authorities were called and blocked off the area while veterinarians went into the store to tranquilize the deer.

Officials said the deer was released back into the woods.