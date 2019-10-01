Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A performer at the Ohio Renaissance Festival broke a Guinness World Record by spinning five flaming hula hoops around her body at the same time.

Casey Martin, one half of the KamiKaze FireFlies performance duo, broke her own record Sunday at the Warren County festival by spinning five flaming hula hoops, with a total 20 blazing torch heads, around her body at the same time.

Martin's previous record was four flaming hoops.

The Ohio Renaissance Festival said the evidence required by Guinness was gathered at the event and is being submitted to the record-keeping organization.