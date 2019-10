Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers had to halt rush hour traffic on a busy highway when a pair of javelinas ran out into the road.

The department said troopers stopped traffic Monday night on State Road 51 in Phoenix to halp save the animals.

One of them made it away from the freeway on its own; the other was captured by troopers and taken to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.

Troopers said the javelina is expected to be treated for injuries and released.