A python was reported on the loose in West Virginia, just four months after a larger python escaped elsewhere in the state. File Photo by Susan Jewell/USFWS

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in West Virginia said a 10 to 11 foot python is on the loose in a city after escaping from its owner's home -- marking the second python escape in the state in four months.

A Richwood City Hall spokeswoman said the pet snake escaped Sunday night on the south side of Richwood and the local police department is investigating the escape and searching for the snake.

The announcement came four months after a 15-foot, 4-inch python escaped from a truck in Morgantown, W.Va.

The Morgantown snake remains on the loose and experts said it is likely to be thriving in the wild.

The owner of the earlier escaped python was charged with allowing an animal to run at large.